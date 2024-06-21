Launches
BuildSpace Sage

BuildSpace Sage

a place to find dope people building cool shit

sage is a new place on the internet for builders, makers, & creators to find and be found by the right group of ppl. any idea goes. a hip-hop album, short film, a novel, some indie software, a youtube channel — whatever.
Artificial Intelligence
Social Networking
BuildSpace Sage
BuildSpace Sage
BuildSpace Sagethe place where people build cool shit
BuildSpace Sage by
BuildSpace Sage
was hunted by
Mohit Madan
in Artificial Intelligence, Social Networking. Made by
Farza
. Featured on June 22nd, 2024.
BuildSpace Sage
is not rated yet. This is BuildSpace Sage's first launch.
