Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Buildpad
This is a launch from Buildpad
See 1 previous launch
Buildpad
Build products that people actually want
Visit
Upvote 76
Buildpad is an AI co-founder that helps founders build products that people actually want. You'll be guided step-by-step through 7 phases, starting with finding a real problem to solve and finishing with building your product.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Maker Tools
•
Business
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Kilo Code for VS Code
Ad
Lightning fast autonomous AI coding agent
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Buildpad
Build products that people actually want
4.8 out of 5.0
Follow
76
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Buildpad by
Buildpad
was hunted by
David Heikka
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Maker Tools
,
Business
. Made by
David Heikka
and
Felix Heikka
. Featured on April 23rd, 2025.
Buildpad
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on September 30th, 2024.