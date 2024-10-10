Launches
BuildnPlay
Gamify build in public - Make it fun, not boring
BuildnPlay is where you can do build in public while having fun. Have accountability while building - Streaks, levels and Points to achieve. Pay per your need, No Subscriptions. Get free AI tokens while making progress
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Games
by
About this launch
BuildnPlay by
was hunted by
Amit Tambulkar
in
. Made by
Amit Tambulkar
. Featured on October 16th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is BuildnPlay's first launch.
