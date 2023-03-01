Products
This is the latest launch from Parabola
See Parabola’s 3 previous launches →
Builder toolbar
Builder toolbar
Parabola's super-powered toolbar for Flows
We overhauled Parabola's Flow builder and its cornerstone: a super-powered toolbar. It’s a new UI and UX foundation that is core to every Flow.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
,
Business Intelligence
,
Data Visualization
by
Parabola
About this launch
Parabola
Build internal tools without code
Builder toolbar by
Parabola
was hunted by
Alexander Tibbets
in
Spreadsheets
,
Business Intelligence
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Alexander Tibbets
,
Alex Yaseen
,
Alex Couch
,
Brian Sanchez
,
Graciela Kincaid
and
Andrew Udell
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Parabola
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2016.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#230
