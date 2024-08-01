Launches
Builder's Bid Book
Builder's Bid Book
Tinder for construction
We are the connection between General Contractors and Sub Contractors. Find private projects, Bid, and message directly on the platform. Start building connections and browse our list of General Contractors and Subcontractors!
Launched in
SaaS
Operations
Construction
by
Builder's Bid Book
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
About this launch
Builder's Bid Book
The Tinder of Construction
Builder's Bid Book by
Builder's Bid Book
was hunted by
Jurgen Siegel
in
SaaS
,
Operations
,
Construction
. Made by
Jurgen Siegel
. Featured on August 5th, 2024.
Builder's Bid Book
is not rated yet. This is Builder's Bid Book's first launch.
