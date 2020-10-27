Builder.io Theme Studio for Shopify

discussion
Steve Sewell
MakerFounder, CEO of Builder.io
Hey PH community! We are the only no-code platform that can integrate *anywhere*, and the #1 ask we've had since launching was to bring our platform to Shopify as a one-click installation. And so - we did! We've optimized Theme Studio to bring the no-code power of Builder.io to your *entire* storefront. That's right - you can drag and drop build and customize every single part of your Shopify store, and we generate clean and high performing code for you We spoke with a lot of shop owners and addressed their main feedback: 🛍️ Build and edit *any* part of your store 👆 Easy drag and drop editing ❤️ Compatible with any/all Shopify apps 🏎️ Code output is heavily optimized for performance (page speed) and SEO 📈 Schedule, segment, and A/B test your content and measure conversions 💻 Extend Builder with custom code so there are *no* limits We are incredibly excited to launch today, and would love to hear your feedback and requests as we continue to improve Theme Studio Much love, Steve
