Darshan Gajara
Product Designer & Maker
Nice work on the report 👏
@weirdowizard Thanks Darshan!
A couple of months ago, @notrab and I set out to create Build Your DXP - a community curated catalog of the best services out there - for companies, entrepreneurs, marketers, and creators to find the tools they need to deliver better digital experiences. After trying and testing tons of CMS, CRMs, eCommerce platforms, payment platforms, etc., we decided to start curating them for reference before opening it up to the community to add even more tools! In parallel we also launched a report on the rise of "modular" DXPs after speaking with some amazing people from companies like Algolia, G2, AWS, Commerce Layer, VWO, and others - to learn more about how you can implement a world-class DXP that complements your business model rather than making you adjust to the technologies you use. Download that report here - https://graphcms.com/resources/d... The goal is to provide an objective landscape of cloud-based services that can integrate with one another, either natively, or via webhooks, and aren't a "monolith" by themselves. After looking at all the components that go into creating effective DXP platforms, we curated a list of tools broken into the following categories. - AB Testing - AI and Machine Learning - Analytics - Authorization & Authentication - CDP - Chatbots - Customer Engagement - eCommerce - Headless CMS - Hosting and Deployment - Marketing Automation & CRM - NPS - Payments - Personalization Engines - Reputation Management - Sales Automation & CRM - Search & Discovery - Voice Our goal for this was to help others in setting up their best stack based on their use-cases rather than being stuck with old technologies that don't scale or have considerable vendor lock-in. Let us know what you think! The repo for this website is open-sourced and can be found on https://github.com/GraphCMS/buil... If you have any tools that you'd like to add on here drop them in on https://buildyourdxp.com/contribute