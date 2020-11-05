Why We Decided To Create Build Your DXP We recently launched Build Your DXP, a community-curated catalog of microservices that come together in powering powerful and modular Digital Experience Platforms (DXP), enabling companies to fulfill their goals of delivering better customer experiences. As companies are transitioning towards digitizing and modernizing, alongside breaking down monolithic stacks, the need for finding best-of-breed services to accomplish their use cases is gaining importance by the day.