  1. Home
  2.  → Build Your DXP

Build Your DXP

A community curated catalog of the best tools and services

Build Your DXP is a community-curated catalog to explore the best-of-breed services that power today's composable Digital Experience Platforms - maintained and powered by GraphCMS.
Why We Decided To Create Build Your DXPWe recently launched Build Your DXP, a community-curated catalog of microservices that come together in powering powerful and modular Digital Experience Platforms (DXP), enabling companies to fulfill their goals of delivering better customer experiences. As companies are transitioning towards digitizing and modernizing, alongside breaking down monolithic stacks, the need for finding best-of-breed services to accomplish their use cases is gaining importance by the day.
The Emergence of Modular Microservice Led DXPs (Digital Experience Platforms)Learn more about modernizing enterprise tech stacks by embracing the modular Digital Experience Platform (DXP) approach. Learn more about how you can implement a world-class DXP that complements your business model rather than making you adjust to the technologies you use.
Contribute to Build Your DXPGot a tool or service that should be on this website that we may have overlooked? Help make Build Your DXP into a more comprehensive directory of API led micro-services by sharing your input!
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Darshan Gajara
Product Designer & Maker
Nice work on the report 👏
Share
Ronak Ganatra
Maker
VP of Marketing at GraphCMS
@weirdowizard Thanks Darshan!
Share
Ronak Ganatra
Maker
VP of Marketing at GraphCMS
A couple of months ago, @notrab and I set out to create Build Your DXP - a community curated catalog of the best services out there - for companies, entrepreneurs, marketers, and creators to find the tools they need to deliver better digital experiences. After trying and testing tons of CMS, CRMs, eCommerce platforms, payment platforms, etc., we decided to start curating them for reference before opening it up to the community to add even more tools! In parallel we also launched a report on the rise of "modular" DXPs after speaking with some amazing people from companies like Algolia, G2, AWS, Commerce Layer, VWO, and others - to learn more about how you can implement a world-class DXP that complements your business model rather than making you adjust to the technologies you use. Download that report here - https://graphcms.com/resources/d... The goal is to provide an objective landscape of cloud-based services that can integrate with one another, either natively, or via webhooks, and aren't a "monolith" by themselves. After looking at all the components that go into creating effective DXP platforms, we curated a list of tools broken into the following categories. - AB Testing - AI and Machine Learning - Analytics - Authorization & Authentication - CDP - Chatbots - Customer Engagement - eCommerce - Headless CMS - Hosting and Deployment - Marketing Automation & CRM - NPS - Payments - Personalization Engines - Reputation Management - Sales Automation & CRM - Search & Discovery - Voice Our goal for this was to help others in setting up their best stack based on their use-cases rather than being stuck with old technologies that don't scale or have considerable vendor lock-in. Let us know what you think! The repo for this website is open-sourced and can be found on https://github.com/GraphCMS/buil... If you have any tools that you'd like to add on here drop them in on https://buildyourdxp.com/contribute
Share