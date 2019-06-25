Log InSign up
Build on Standard Library

Build on Standard Library

Build on Standard Library allows anybody to build Zapier-style workflows and APIs with a powerful UI running atop serverless architecture. No code required to start — professional quality code gets generated for you automatically as part of the experience.
Build on Standard Library: Stripe / Airtable / Slack CRMA demo of Build on Standard Library, showing how to easily create a CRM connecting Stripe, Airtable and Slack
Chris Traganos
Janeth
 
  • Chris Traganos
    Chris TraganosDev Advocacy @ Stripe
    Pros: 

    Was intuitive setup for platforms, triggers, and output. In building products, I often need a step up from Zapier

    Cons: 

    More platforms!!

    Best part about Build is it's one of many use cases for the Std.lib platform.

    Chris Traganos has used this product for one year.
Keith Horwood
Keith Horwood
MakerHiring
Hey all! The Standard Library team (@hacubu @notoriaga @mss_ledezma) have been hard at work for the last nine months preparing Build on Standard Library. It's workflow automation for developers -- both veterans and newbies alike. Every workflow you build gets shipped as a serverless API, and it's completely backed by code. We're excited to see what you think, we have a lot more coming and a lot more to build. :) Feel free to read the introductory blog post that gives a bit of the history of the company: https://stdlib.com/blog/introduc... Thanks for all your support!
