Build on Standard Library
Zapier for Developers — Link Airtable, Stripe, Slack + more
Was intuitive setup for platforms, triggers, and output. In building products, I often need a step up from Zapier
More platforms!!
Best part about Build is it's one of many use cases for the Std.lib platform.Chris Traganos has used this product for one year.
Keith Horwood
Hey all! The Standard Library team (@hacubu @notoriaga @mss_ledezma) have been hard at work for the last nine months preparing Build on Standard Library. It's workflow automation for developers -- both veterans and newbies alike. Every workflow you build gets shipped as a serverless API, and it's completely backed by code. We're excited to see what you think, we have a lot more coming and a lot more to build. :) Feel free to read the introductory blog post that gives a bit of the history of the company: https://stdlib.com/blog/introduc... Thanks for all your support!
