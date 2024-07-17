Launches
Builco
Builco
Build MVPs with Next.js using AI in minutes
Build MVPs with Next.js using AI in minutes Create client/server code for the Next.js 14 App Router and Server Actions with AI in one click.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Builco
About this launch
Builco
Build web app code for Next.js with AI in minutes
0
reviews
16
followers
Builco by
Builco
was hunted by
Junichi Takahashi
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Junichi Takahashi
. Featured on July 18th, 2024.
Builco
is not rated yet. This is Builco's first launch.
Upvotes 17
17
Comments 6
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
