Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Builco
Builco

Builco

Build MVPs with Next.js using AI in minutes

Free
Build MVPs with Next.js using AI in minutes Create client/server code for the Next.js 14 App Router and Server Actions with AI in one click.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Builco
HotBot™
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Next.js
About this launch
Builco
BuilcoBuild web app code for Next.js with AI in minutes
0
reviews
16
followers
Builco by
Builco
was hunted by
Junichi Takahashi
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Junichi Takahashi
. Featured on July 18th, 2024.
Builco
is not rated yet. This is Builco's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-