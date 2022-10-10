Products
This is the latest launch from BugBug.io
See BugBug.io’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
BugBug 2.0
Ranked #2 for today
BugBug 2.0
Automation testing made ultra-simple
Visit
Upvote 181
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Still testing your web app manually? Automate it easier than ever. BugBug is a new tool that makes it ultra-simple simple and cost-efficient. Free forever. Faster than coding. Built for startups & software agencies.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
by
BugBug.io
About this launch
BugBug.io
Catch bugs before clients do
9
reviews
211
followers
Follow for updates
BugBug 2.0 by
BugBug.io
was hunted by
Paweł Bylina
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
. Made by
Paweł Bylina
,
Maciej Sawicki
,
Adam Wróbel
,
Mariusz Wójcik
and
Jakub Stawowy
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
BugBug.io
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on August 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
181
Comments
36
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#3
