Bufferi.ng

Avoid pointless meetings, fake a bad connection on Zoom

Productivity
Suffering from Zoom fatigue?
Sick of meetings, get togethers and conferences?
Boss asked a difficult question on video chat?
Bufferi.ng gives you a simple way to stutter your webcam and distort the sound.
Take back Control of Zoom
discussion
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻‍💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
Zoom fatigue is real, this helps! Congratulations on the launch Matt!
Matt Gordon
Maker
TwikTwok/P-Block/Silver Kitty winner
@fajarsiddiq hope this helps
Mohd Danish
Maker of 👉 nocodeapi.com
haha. Nice hack to say NO to meetings.
Matt Gordon
Maker
TwikTwok/P-Block/Silver Kitty winner
@mddanishyusuf thanks Mohd. Will be using nocode api in my next project
Matt Gordon
Maker
TwikTwok/P-Block/Silver Kitty winner
Hi everyone, I made this product to deal with too much lockdown Zoom. If you want a way out of boring meetings, awkward get-togethers or overwhelming video chats check out bufferi.ng Once you've installed it just click the screen to freezeframe and mess up your sound. Easy Take back control of Zoom P.s it works on MS teams, Skype and anything else that uses your computer's webcam https://www.bufferi.ng
Tanya Kurkova
Maker
Founder of techtwox.com
Any questions please feel free to ask. Thanks to @oskar_ahlroth once again his Glitterly site made making the video a breeze
Victor PonamariovAuthor of pingr.io
Hey Matt and Tanya, love your products, as usual. Pretty unique and funny :)
