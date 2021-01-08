discussion
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
Zoom fatigue is real, this helps! Congratulations on the launch Matt!
@fajarsiddiq hope this helps
haha. Nice hack to say NO to meetings.
@mddanishyusuf thanks Mohd. Will be using nocode api in my next project
Hi everyone, I made this product to deal with too much lockdown Zoom. If you want a way out of boring meetings, awkward get-togethers or overwhelming video chats check out bufferi.ng Once you've installed it just click the screen to freezeframe and mess up your sound. Easy Take back control of Zoom P.s it works on MS teams, Skype and anything else that uses your computer's webcam https://www.bufferi.ng
Any questions please feel free to ask. Thanks to @oskar_ahlroth once again his Glitterly site made making the video a breeze
Hey Matt and Tanya, love your products, as usual. Pretty unique and funny :)