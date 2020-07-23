Buffer Time by Reclaim

Discussion
👋 Hi folks! Buffer Time is live 🚀 We were inspired to create Buffer Time after seeing too many people struggle to get the breaks and prep time they so badly need between their Zoom calls. Working from home is the new normal, and we're not going back to a different reality anytime soon. Our lives and our work have become inextricably merged. We're closer to our families and our homes, and yet our work-life balance is suffering. Reclaim can do a ton to help you automate your calendar and take back your time, and this is just one very simple example of it! Here's a quick look at how Buffer Time works, and what it can do for you: 🗓 Auto-block time after your video conferences 🧠 Reclaim intelligently detects meetings with conference links 💪 Buffers flexibly adjust and move as your schedule changes 💬 Adjust your Buffer Time lengths on-the-fly in Slack To get started, just sign up, onboard to Reclaim, and turn Buffer Time on in Reclaim's Settings! We've been having an awesome time building the future of time management, and we can't wait to hear your feedback. Cheers, The Reclaim Team
