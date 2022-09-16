Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Buddio
See Buddio’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Buddio Walk
Ranked #2 for today
Buddio Walk
Find a remote buddy for your daily walk
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The motivation to stick to a daily walking habit is hard to find and easy to lose. We pair you with a remote walking companion, you give and receive the encouragement to make this lifestyle habit last.
Launched in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Running
by
Buddio
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Buddio
Mental health for everyone
3
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Buddio Walk by
Buddio
was hunted by
Abid Masood
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Running
. Made by
Abid Masood
and
Majesta Kitts
. Featured on September 17th, 2022.
Buddio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on December 30th, 2020.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#164
Report