Buckist
Buckist
Create and manage a list of things to do before you die
Buckit is a mobile app that helps you create, manage, and achieve your bucket list. It's essentially a goal-setting tool with a specific focus on those long-term dreams and aspirations you want to accomplish in your lifetime.
Android
Task Management
Travel
Buckist
We couldn't have built this without...
Firebase
3,380 upvotes
Buckist uses Firebase for most of the services like auth, database, analytics
Notion
38,964 upvotes
I use Notion to manage the project timeline for Buckist
Buckist
Buckist
Trinh Le
Android
Task Management
Travel
Trinh Le
Featured on April 9th, 2024.
Buckist
is not rated yet. This is Buckist's first launch.
