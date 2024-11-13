Launches
Bucket Flags
Bucket Flags
Feature flagging that's purpose-built for B2B
B2B engineers deserve better feature flags. Bucket is focusing on what you need to build and release better features in B2B SaaS.
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
SDK
Bucket
Bucket
Feature flagging that's purpose-built for B2B
Bucket Flags
Bucket
Rasmus Makwarth
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
SDK
Rasmus Makwarth
James Eisner
Ron Cohen
Erik Hughes
Matúš Vacula
Alexandru Ciobanu
Lasse Boisen Andersen
Featured on November 14th, 2024.
Bucket
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on June 8th, 2023.
