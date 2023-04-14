Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bubble Buddy
Bubble Buddy
Get answers & articles to your Bubble questions
Build quicker with Bubble with your support chatbot. No more wasting hours on YouTube, the forum or documentation. Powered by GPT-4 and the Bubble documentation, ask any question - you'll get the answer and the right article.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Bots
,
No-Code
by
Bubble Buddy
"Let us know if you build with Bubble and find it helpful!"
"Let us know if you build with Bubble and find it helpful!"
The makers of Bubble Buddy
About this launch
Bubble Buddy
Get answers & articles to your Bubble questions
Bubble Buddy by
Bubble Buddy
was hunted by
Harish Malhi
in
Developer Tools
,
Bots
,
No-Code
. Made by
Harish Malhi
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Bubble Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Bubble Buddy's first launch.
