Ben Tossell
Bubble’s Airtable integration is a huge step in collaboration between two powerhouse tools in the no-code tech space! It’s exciting to see all the possibilities that this integration offers, and it’s a great opportunity for both Airtable and Bubble users to get more out of their data.
Maker
Thanks @bentossell for the hunt!! (it's been a while since our first launch in 2015 :)) Bubble’s Airtable integration is a huge step in collaboration between two powerhouse tools in the no-code tech space! While this integration was in beta, people have used it to build entire investor platforms and augmented their analytics for existing products. We’re excited to officially launch this integration and empower more people to harness their data and use it for powerful web applications. Here are some exciting examples of what you can do with this integration: - For customer relationship management (CRM): add an interface to your Airtable data to explore and send automated messages to your contacts via a Bubble app. - For your inventory management system: use Airtable’s mobile app to scan item barcodes and match them to your inventory database on Bubble. - For your content management system (CMS): Create custom Bubble workflows for authors and reviewers that write and edit data in an Airtable base. Try the Bubble Airtable integration out for yourself today and we’d love to hear your feedback!
