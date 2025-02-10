Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Browser Use Cloud
This is a launch from Browser Use
See 1 previous launch
Browser Use Cloud

Browser Use Cloud

Control the web with prompts
Browser Use Cloud (API) can handle social media automation, form filling, or web automation by simply prompting what needs to be done. We present our open-source project with 30k ⭐ and an API to integrate it into your product.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
APIOpen SourceArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Browser Use Cloud gallery image
Browser Use Cloud gallery image
Browser Use Cloud gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Browser Use
Browser Use
Make websites accessible for agents
4.67 out of 5.0
81
Points
Point chart
10
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Browser Use Cloud by
Browser Use
was hunted by
Gregor Zunic
in API, Open Source, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Gregor Zunic
and
Magnus Müller
. Featured on February 13th, 2025.
Browser Use
is rated 4.7/5 by 3 users. It first launched on January 16th, 2025.