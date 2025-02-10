Launches
Browser Use Cloud
This is a launch from Browser Use
See 1 previous launch
Browser Use Cloud
Control the web with prompts
Browser Use Cloud (API) can handle social media automation, form filling, or web automation by simply prompting what needs to be done. We present our open-source project with 30k ⭐ and an API to integrate it into your product.
API
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Browser Use Cloud by
Browser Use
Gregor Zunic
API
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Gregor Zunic
Magnus Müller
. Featured on February 13th, 2025.
Browser Use
4.7/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on January 16th, 2025.