Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Browser Use
Browser Use

Browser Use

Make websites accessible for agents
We make websites accessible for AI agents by extracting all interactive elements, so agents can focus on what makes their beer taste better.

pip install browser-use
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceWeb Design

Meet the team

Browser Use gallery image
About this launch
Browser Use
Browser Use
Make websites accessible for agents
97
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Browser Use by
Browser Use
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, Web Design. Made by
Gregor Zunic
. Featured on January 16th, 2025.
Browser Use
is not rated yet. This is Browser Use's first launch.