Browser Use
Browser Use
Make websites accessible for agents
We make websites accessible for AI agents by extracting all interactive elements, so agents can focus on what makes their beer taste better.
pip install browser-use
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Web Design
About this launch
Browser Use
Make websites accessible for agents
Browser Use by
Browser Use
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Web Design
. Made by
Gregor Zunic
. Featured on January 16th, 2025.
Browser Use
is not rated yet. This is Browser Use's first launch.