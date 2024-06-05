Launches
Don’t let your customers slip away

Free
Browse Booster gamifies "product browsing" by providing stamps for each product viewed, and rewards customers with coupons once all stamps are collected. Customers will now eagerly explore your store to earn coupons, leading to purchases.
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
E-Commerce
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
DaMon Choo
in Marketing, SaaS, E-Commerce. Made by
DaMon Choo
,
Junsu Bae
,
one
and
최란
. Featured on June 10th, 2024.
