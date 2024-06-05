Launches
Browse Booster
Browse Booster
Don’t let your customers slip away
Browse Booster gamifies "product browsing" by providing stamps for each product viewed, and rewards customers with coupons once all stamps are collected. Customers will now eagerly explore your store to earn coupons, leading to purchases.
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
E-Commerce
by
Browse Booster
Fireberry
Browse Booster
Don’t let your customers slip away
Browse Booster by
Browse Booster
was hunted by
DaMon Choo
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
DaMon Choo
,
Junsu Bae
,
one
and
최란
. Featured on June 10th, 2024.
Browse Booster
is not rated yet. This is Browse Booster's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#20
