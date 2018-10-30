Brex is the first corporate card for startups. You can now earn points on all of your spend and get over $25,000 in value from partner offers including AWS, Salesforce, and WeWork. Over the course of a year, an average startup will earn at least 20% more than with competitor cards. Learn more at https://brex.com/rewards
Hey PH – Henrique here. The last time I posted I introduced Brex - the first corporate card for startups. After a couple of months of designing and testing, I’m now proud to introduce Brex Rewards - the most valuable rewards program for startups. With Brex Rewards you get: - Points accumulation on all your spend - Up to $25K in sign up bonuses from partner offers including AWS, Salesforce, and WeWork - Uncapped multipliers - Industry leading multipliers if you join Brex Exclusive: 7x ride-share, 3x travel, 3x on dining, and 2x on Recurring Software/SaaS
