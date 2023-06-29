Products
Home
→
Product
→
BrewNote
BrewNote
AI-powered notes for user interviews
Get high quality notes for User Interviews, instantly. Instead of spending hours rewatching calls, upload your user interview recording to BrewNote and get AI-powered intelligent notes in minutes. Designed for UX and product folks.
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
+2 by
Looppanel
About this launch
Looppanel
From user interviews to insights, 5x faster
3
reviews
69
followers
Follow for updates
BrewNote by
Looppanel
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vikas Singh
,
Megha Agrawal
,
Siddhant Varma
,
Satvik Soni
,
Vartika Bang
,
Gunadhya
,
Saviour Egbe
,
Theertha Raj
,
Akash Tandon
and
Kritika Oberoi
. Featured on July 5th, 2023.
Looppanel
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Looppanel's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report