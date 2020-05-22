Discussion
Mustafa Bhatkar
Maker
Hello everyone! 👋 I hope you all are doing well. I have released this breathing exercise app to help shed some stress and anxiety that we all are experiencing during these difficult times. Breathe has 3 different breathing exercises which are as follows: - Equal Breathing: helps you to relax, focus, and be present. - Box Breathing: also known as four-square breathing heighten performance and concentration while also being a powerful stress reliever. - 4-7-8 Breathing: also called “The Relaxing Breath,” promotes better sleep and eases the body into a state of calmness and relaxation. The app also offers the breath-holding test which you can use to test your breath-holding capacity and track it in the app daily. Features: - All the exercises are free without any ads :) - Set notifications to get breathe reminders. - Guided breathing with the relaxing nature sound. - Track your progress with intuitive charts. - Connect the Health App to track your mindful minutes. (iOS only) - Customizable time duration. Please feel free to offer your suggestions for more exercise or anything that I can improve in the app. I would love to hear your feedback.
