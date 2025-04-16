Launches
Breaktime Buddy
Smarter breaks. Sharper mind. Escape the doomscroll.
Visit
Upvote 83
Smarter breaks = better output. AI-powered recovery, micro-therapy, and focus resets in 5 minutes. Because doomscrolling isn't rest. Built for remote workers, creators, and tired brains everywhere.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Health
Meet the team
About this launch
Breaktime Buddy
83
Points
3
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Breaktime Buddy by
Breaktime Buddy
was hunted by
Yunus Ertürk
in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Health
. Made by
Yunus Ertürk
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Breaktime Buddy's first launch.