Smarter breaks. Sharper mind. Escape the doomscroll.
Smarter breaks = better output. AI-powered recovery, micro-therapy, and focus resets in 5 minutes. Because doomscrolling isn't rest. Built for remote workers, creators, and tired brains everywhere.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceHealth

Meet the team

About this launch
Yunus Ertürk
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Health. Made by
Yunus Ertürk
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Breaktime Buddy's first launch.