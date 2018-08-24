Breachroom is an ongoing collection of cyber attacks and data breaches from data that is publicly available.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Bjoern ZinssmeisterMakerHiring@zinssmeister · Co-founder of Templarbit
Hello PH community. At Templarbit we crunch a lot of data from cyber attacks and data breaches. One morning we had this idea to build an ongoing collection that is publicly available. Today we are proudly releasing this and are calling it the Breachroom.
Upvote (4)Share·
plcPro@plc · this is me
Love these kinds of small micro sites. super valuable and informative for both Templarbit and your Audience! Needs an email capture though :)
Upvote (1)Share·
Bjoern ZinssmeisterMakerHiring@zinssmeister · Co-founder of Templarbit
@plc thanks for the love Peter. Spoken like a true marketing guru! We will probably built this out further over the coming month and gage the interest for a security focused newsletter or breach alert! Wanna help?
Upvote Share·