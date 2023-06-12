Products
This is the latest launch from Bravo Studio
See Bravo Studio’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bravorizer

Bravorizer

Turn Figma into Webflow for native mobile apps

Bravorizer is a plugin for Figma that combines Figma and Bravo Studio to create a Webflow for native iOS and Android apps. The Figma designs can be connected to APIs to deliver functionality, enabling you to rapidly create beautiful, sophisticated apps.
Launched in
Android
Design Tools
User Experience
 +1 by
Bravo Studio
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"What do you think about our Bravorizer? We have really been focussing on trying to acclerate the figma to app development process and we would love to get your feedback on what does and doesn't work."

The makers of Bravorizer
About this launch
Bravo StudioPrototypes just got real!
58reviews
382
followers
Bravorizer by
Bravo Studio
was hunted by
Toby Oliver
in Android, Design Tools, User Experience. Made by
Toby Oliver
,
Jessica Peden
,
Pedro Codina
,
Alberto Manzano
,
Dario Mancuso
,
Pau
,
Marta Serrano
,
Aurika ST
,
Diego Iglesias
,
Mike Simons
,
Javier
,
Juan Cabeza Sousa
,
Guy Delhaxhe
,
Kathryn
,
Marielle Ibias
and
Fernando Olivares
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Bravo Studio
is rated 5/5 by 55 users. It first launched on December 10th, 2019.
36
10
-
-