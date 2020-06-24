Branded Slack Themes
1,000+ themes to customize your Slack
Discussion
Shane Hegde
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, Scroll through our list of logos, icons, and slack themes for over 1,000 brands! We made it easy to copy color values, so all you have to do is click "Copy Themes" → go to your Slack Preferences → Themes → and paste! Want to add a new brand to the list? Done! Just fill out the typeform on the database website and we'll add it to our list ASAP. Thanks, Shane
Love the Spotify & Netflix themes! https://air.inc/blog/Netflix-Log... https://air.inc/blog/Spotify-Log...
Very cool. Discord and Fortnite themes for all of my gamers out there! https://air.inc/blog/Discord-Log... https://air.inc/blog/Fortnite-Logo
Big fan of the Gucci theme! https://air.inc/blog/Gucci-Logo
Nike theme is my favorite! https://air.inc/blog/Nike-Logo
