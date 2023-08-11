Products
  Home
  Product
  Brainwave

Brainwave

Automate Customer Service answers and processes with AI

Free Options
Embed
Brainwave is a customer service automation tool capable of resolving over 70% of your customers' inquiries. Our solution automates text-based responses and actions, such as collecting leads and booking meetings.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
Brainwave
About this launch
Brainwave - Automate your Customer Service answers and processes with AI
0
reviews
124
followers
Brainwave by
Brainwave
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Customer Communication, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Javier Marco
,
Albert Jimenez
and
Vladimir Agaev
. Featured on August 29th, 2023.
Brainwave
is not rated yet. This is Brainwave's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Vote chart
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-