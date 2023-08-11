Products
Home
→
Product
→
Brainwave
Brainwave
Automate Customer Service answers and processes with AI
Upvote 37
Stats
Brainwave is a customer service automation tool capable of resolving over 70% of your customers' inquiries. Our solution automates text-based responses and actions, such as collecting leads and booking meetings.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Brainwave
About this launch
Brainwave
Automate your Customer Service answers and processes with AI
0
reviews
124
followers
Follow for updates
Brainwave by
Brainwave
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Javier Marco
,
Albert Jimenez
and
Vladimir Agaev
. Featured on August 29th, 2023.
Brainwave
is not rated yet. This is Brainwave's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
