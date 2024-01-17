Products
Brainstory for Teams
Brainstory for Teams
Make decisions, not meetings
Brainstory helps teams make better decisions by getting people context faster. Brainstory is an async collaboration tool that removes the cognitive overhead of giving, collecting, and aggregating feedback.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Remote Work
by
Brainstory
The makers of Brainstory for Teams
About this launch
Brainstory
Brainstory is a tool that helps you talk through ideas.
Brainstory for Teams by
Brainstory
was hunted by
Lilly Chen
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Lilly Chen
,
Tamás Deme
,
Cassidy Williams
,
Grady Salzman
,
Clara Song
,
Kevin H
and
Johnson Lin
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Brainstory
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on October 9th, 2023.
Upvotes
20
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report