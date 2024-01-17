Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Brainstory
See Brainstory’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Brainstory for Teams
Brainstory for Teams

Brainstory for Teams

Make decisions, not meetings

Free
Embed
Brainstory helps teams make better decisions by getting people context faster. Brainstory is an async collaboration tool that removes the cognitive overhead of giving, collecting, and aggregating feedback.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Remote Work
 by
Brainstory

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"If you're trying Brainstory for your team, tell us about it! "

Brainstory for Teams
The makers of Brainstory for Teams
About this launch
Brainstory
BrainstoryBrainstory is a tool that helps you talk through ideas.
8reviews
222
followers
Brainstory for Teams by
Brainstory
was hunted by
Lilly Chen
in Productivity, Meetings, Remote Work. Made by
Lilly Chen
,
Tamás Deme
,
Cassidy Williams
,
Grady Salzman
,
Clara Song
,
Kevin H
and
Johnson Lin
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Brainstory
is rated 4.6/5 by 8 users. It first launched on October 9th, 2023.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-