Home
Product
brainrot
the more you brainrot, the more your brain rots
Visit
brainrot is a super simple screen time app. the more you brainrot, the more your brain rots. keep your cute little brain avatar healthy by limiting your screen time.
Free Options
iOS
Productivity
About this launch
brainrot by
was hunted by Yoni
Yoni
iOS
Productivity
Yoni
Featured on May 26th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is brainrot's first launch.