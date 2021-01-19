Brainiac
Database of 150 cognitive biases that control our decisions
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mike
Maker
Hey Everyone! I'm Michal, and this is Brainiac. I've got into marketing because it was closely connected to psychology, For the last 6 months I've been developing a paid new newsletter, showcasing viral marketing case studies, where I showed the strategies, tools and psychology behind every virality. People really loved the psychology part, that's how I got inspired and created this list. Every single bias includes: - a sketch, - short description, - long description, - possible application ~3 - real life examples - category - impact (1-5) - action (most influential/ implement today). PROMO CODE for 20% off for the next 3 days is "phphph" I hope you'll find it useful! Michal
Share
@michal_kankowski where do I apply this code?
@michal_kankowski @prajwal_suhas_p1 at the checkout there should be a "discount code" option - just added this field. Forgot about it erlier
@michal_kankowski @prajwal_suhas_p1 thanks! Hope it helped everyone here to close orders faster.
Witam Michal, i really like the idea behind this plattform. The psychological effects are unknown to many marketers and i hope there will be more in the future. Tell me how do you rate the impact?
@fresh_food Witam Alex! I rate the impact using my own personal opinion. Some bias/effect have a different influence on user. e.g. Von Restorff Effect (Things that stand out are more memorable- used by dollar shave club, old spice etc) has a much better impact than Visual hierarchy (The principle of arranging elements to show their order of importance)
This is so cool, Mike!
@bogdan_ionita Thanks!
Looks great, have been looking to use something like this.
@russell_brooksbank Ye, I was in a similar situation. Every book showed 3-25 biases at max, and usually most of them were the same. This is my little guide now