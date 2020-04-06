  1. Home
  2.  → BottomUp Skills

BottomUp Skills

E-learning platform for innovators, creators, and creatives.

Our platform is open to all professionals who want to sharpen skills in innovation, design thinking, and tech. Usually exclusive to clients, we want to encourage people to develop new skills at home, and return stronger once this current uncertainty is gone.
Boost Your Working From Home With BottomUpThe BottomUp platform was created and supported by our expert thought-leadership team in Sydney, Australia, and we have a number of exciting courses coming up this year, so make sure to sign-up at BottomUp.io so you don't miss out. We can't wait to hear what you think.
9 Ways to Learn New Skills and Boost Your Working From Home | QUALITANCEShare on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on Linkedin It's already a couple of weeks now since most of us have been working from home. At the same time, it might take a while before we go back to our real offices and in-person interactions...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Azzam Zubairy
Azzam Zubairy
A great resource for learning a suit of innovation skills and business case studies. Plus, with new content available weekly there’s always something to sink your teeth into.
Upvote (2)Share
Claire Smyth
Claire Smyth
This is nicely designed. And a great idea at making it free, whilst we're at home :) Will you have guest lecturers / teachers?
Upvote (2)Share
Mark Pearson-Freeland
Mark Pearson-Freeland
Maker
@claire_smyth1 Yes, for sure! We will have guest lecturers covering lots of different topics in the future. Let us know what subjects - and even teachers - you'd like to appear, and we'll see what we can do :) And thanks for the lovely feedback
UpvoteShare
Emilia Bratu
Emilia Bratu
I just love the variety of formats & topics - product innovation, design thinking, emerging technologies, digital tools you can use in your day-to-day work. Kudos for making your masterclasses, case studies and podcasts available to everyone!
Upvote (2)Share
Mark Pearson-Freeland
Mark Pearson-Freeland
Maker
@emilia_bratu thank you for the kind and encouraging words, we really appreciate it :)
UpvoteShare
Mark Pearson-Freeland
Mark Pearson-Freeland
Maker
Most of us have been working from home for a number of weeks already. At the same time, it might take a while before we go back to our real offices and in-person interactions with our teams and clients. Until then, we’re gradually doing things differently, reconfiguring not only the way we work but also how we learn. In this new reality, we can use the time to learn and develop new skills – and come back even stronger once this uncertainty is gone. For this purpose, we have made our BottomUp Skills platform available to all professionals who want to sharpen their skills in innovation, design thinking, and technology. The BottomUp platform is created by our global thought-leadership team, who have now unlocked the entire catalogue of bite-sized online courses so that everyone can benefit. Usually, our courses are exclusive to our clients, but we have opened the paid subscription courses and made them available to everyone for life. Please let us know what you think.
Upvote (2)Share