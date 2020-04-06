Discussion
Azzam Zubairy
A great resource for learning a suit of innovation skills and business case studies. Plus, with new content available weekly there’s always something to sink your teeth into.
This is nicely designed. And a great idea at making it free, whilst we're at home :) Will you have guest lecturers / teachers?
@claire_smyth1 Yes, for sure! We will have guest lecturers covering lots of different topics in the future. Let us know what subjects - and even teachers - you'd like to appear, and we'll see what we can do :) And thanks for the lovely feedback
I just love the variety of formats & topics - product innovation, design thinking, emerging technologies, digital tools you can use in your day-to-day work. Kudos for making your masterclasses, case studies and podcasts available to everyone!
@emilia_bratu thank you for the kind and encouraging words, we really appreciate it :)
Most of us have been working from home for a number of weeks already. At the same time, it might take a while before we go back to our real offices and in-person interactions with our teams and clients. Until then, we’re gradually doing things differently, reconfiguring not only the way we work but also how we learn. In this new reality, we can use the time to learn and develop new skills – and come back even stronger once this uncertainty is gone. For this purpose, we have made our BottomUp Skills platform available to all professionals who want to sharpen their skills in innovation, design thinking, and technology. The BottomUp platform is created by our global thought-leadership team, who have now unlocked the entire catalogue of bite-sized online courses so that everyone can benefit. Usually, our courses are exclusive to our clients, but we have opened the paid subscription courses and made them available to everyone for life. Please let us know what you think.