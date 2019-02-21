Bottomless automatically restocks freshly roasted coffee using a smart scale.
Coffee is roasted to order and shipped straight from roasters.
Just buy the first coffee and get the scale for free. A $2.99/month membership fee covers unlimited shipping.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Michael MayerMaker@michael_mayer · Long time lurker. First time poster.
Hey Product Hunt! Maker here. We're a hardware company that's been bootstrapping for the last few years. We've recently been funded to and are hitting production, so we can launch publicly! For now, the scales are still 3D printed, though, so the next few hundred customers will get the last batch of our OG Bottomless scales. *Some frequently asked questions:* Q: Is there a product hunt deal? A: Heck yes! Get your second bag for free if you use my "friends and family" link: bottomless.com/referral/friends_and_family_deal Q: What if I store my coffee in a container? A: The scale can be zeroed with a container on top! Q: Do I get warned before my card is charged? A: Yes! we send a warning email (texts coming soon) at least 8 hours before orders are placed. Q: What if I use a grinder with a hopper? A: A ton of our customers do this. It works perfectly fine, just don't pour more than a quarter of a bag into the hopper at a time. Q: How long does the battery last? A: Our newest version should last 12-18 months. Q: Where do you ship? A: Anywhere in the USA. Q: What about other products? A: 😉... Tell us what else you'd like to see on Bottomless. We're long time Product Hunt lurkers, and are excited to get feedback from the community!
Jonas Pedersen@jonascisum · Graphic Designer
Will this be available in Copenhagen anytime soon?
Michael MayerMaker@michael_mayer · Long time lurker. First time poster.
@jonascisum Sorry, Jonas, no near term plans. Hopefully someday!
Jonas Pedersen@jonascisum · Graphic Designer
@michael_mayer Sorry to hear that. It's a great product.
