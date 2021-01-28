Botcopy Integrations Gallery

discussion
Rob Lubow
MakerCofounder @ Botcopy
Hola to the Botcopy Battalion and any friendly/curious folks stopping by to see what's up. 🙂 Big news of the day is the release of our Integrations Gallery. We're up to our necks in integrations! These apps & services play nicely with Botcopy. And what's cool is that they are hand-picked based on demand among Botcopy customers, whose trailblazing spirits continue to guide the way. 🙏 These integrations will help you multiply your productivity and transform your customer service the smart way. This is the case whether you're in finance, retail, healthcare, education, gaming, or any other category, from spas 🧘 to spaceships 🚀. It's also the case if you're with an agency or design firm, looking to guide your clients into bold and profitable new territory. Botcopy's mission is the same as ever: We offer a web chat UI that puts YOU in charge. Robust & secure enough for enterprise but platform-agnostic, with nobody forcing your hand with mandatory logins, walled gardens, or design restrictions. 💪 (Plus, we now offer Botcopy PRO support, to help you launch your AI program efficiently and sustain it successfully.) Please watch the video and let us know your thoughts or questions. And if you're already using our integrations, add a blurb below. You never know who you may inspire. – Botcopy Team
