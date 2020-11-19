discussion
Rob Lubow
MakerCofounder @ Botcopy
What a journey! It's been a year since we launched Botcopy. Now we're launching 2.0, and it seems like an eternity later. 2020 – what a year! Hope you're okay – hang in there, we're all in this together. 👊 Quick recap: we launched Botcopy v1 last year as a way to help big companies put smart chatbots on their websites. At the time, our philosophy went counter to almost everyone else: We doubled down on the UI part while letting the geniuses at Google provide the AI and ML framework for you to build on. It turns out that a lot of people took a shine to the Botcopy and Dialogflow stack. Today, Botcopy 2.0 takes the concept to a whole new level, with a top-of-funnel powerhouse chat window that serves as the eyes and ears of your agent. The Botcopy UI can gather and send all manner of crucial info back and forth with your databases to create dynamic, personalized experiences that delight end-users. We have a Dialogflow CX integration, and our Zendesk integration is going live any day now. We can integrate with ALL live chat services and pass chat histories on to you with our open endpoints. With Botcopy 2.0, the world's most prominent and most secure organizations can now leverage the best conversational AI in the known universe – by companies like Google and others – and couple it with a rich web chat UI that provides ultimate control and flexibility. True, chatbots may have gotten off to a rocky start a few years ago, and many still suck. But based on what our customers are building with Botcopy 2.0 – ho my, the future of bots looks crazy bright. If you have thoughts or questions about Botcopy 2.0 or the future of AI in general, please chime in below. Thanks for reading!
