Rob Lubow
Maker
Hey all! Our team created Botcopy because we wanted a simple way to quickly embed brilliant Google Dialogflow agents into websites, without compromising on a branded look and feel, or rich media like buttons, carousels, and more. After launching our beta last year, we found kindred spirits around the world who liked what we built and signed up to use it. In the months to follow, we added feature after feature, usually at the request of one of our enterprise users. Today Botcopy v1 has just about every feature you could want. It's the easy way to get your NLU-powered Dialogflow agent embedded into your website in one click. We're especially proud of our recent Janis.ai integration for live chat handoff and easy Dialogflow training right from within Slack. Botcopy will be integrating with more frameworks soon. But we're staying true to our mission to help you put smart conversational AI where you want it, in a way that puts you in control. We love feedback, so please put questions or comments below and we'll be eager to respond. Thanks! Botcopy team
