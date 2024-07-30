Launches
BoringUi

A UI generator for your data

Free Options
A UI generator for your data. Just enter JSON data, explain what kind of design you like and done. Save them and share with others.
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
Developer Tools
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
40
followers
was hunted by
Anuttam Anand
in Design Tools, User Experience, Developer Tools. Made by
Anuttam Anand
. Featured on July 31st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is BoringUi's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-