BoringUi
BoringUi
A UI generator for your data
A UI generator for your data. Just enter JSON data, explain what kind of design you like and done. Save them and share with others.
Design Tools
User Experience
Developer Tools
BoringUi
About this launch
BoringUi
A UI generator for your data
BoringUi
BoringUi
Anuttam Anand
Design Tools
User Experience
Developer Tools
Anuttam Anand
Featured on July 31st, 2024.
BoringUi
is not rated yet. This is BoringUi's first launch.
