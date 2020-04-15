Boosted Apps on Glitch

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Anil Dash
Maker
At Glitch, we've always tried to make it super easy to instantly create web apps — we want to make sure you can go straight from your idea to a live, full-stack app. And now, we're taking away all the complexity of *running* those apps. There's none of the complexity of regular cloud hosting. You can just join our new paid membership for ten bucks a month, and we give your apps boosted storage, memory and performance so they're always running smoothly. We're really excited to launch our first paid service for Glitch, and also to give developers on the platform the top features they've been asking for. The community's already built over *five million* apps on Glitch, and we can't wait to see what everyone creates now!
Congrats on the launch! Just upgraded. 👊
