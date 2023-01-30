Products
BoomPop
BoomPop
One-click offsites for remote teams
Bring people together through easy-to-book, curated offsites. Collaborate with expert Event Designers and use our powerful agenda, finance, and attendee management tools to simplify every step of planning.
Launched in
Events
,
Meetings
,
Business Travel
by
BoomPop
About this launch
BoomPop
One-click offsites for remote teams.
BoomPop by
BoomPop
was hunted by
Riley Leight
in
Events
,
Meetings
,
Business Travel
. Made by
Riley Leight
and
Blake Hudelson
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
BoomPop
is not rated yet. This is BoomPop's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#54
