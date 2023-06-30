Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bookworm
Track What You Read

Payment Required
Embed
Bookworm is a comprehensive, easy-to-use book tracker to keep track of all the books, e-books & audiobooks you're currently reading, have read, and want to read next. $10, but get it now 70% OFF (so for $3 !!!)
Launched in
Productivity
Books
Notion
 by
html.to.design 2.0
html.to.design 2.0
Ad
Convert any website into fully editable Figma designs
About this launch
0
reviews
12
followers
Bookworm by
was hunted by
Burk
in Productivity, Books, Notion. Made by
Burk
. Featured on July 11th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Bookworm's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-