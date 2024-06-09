Launches
BookSlice

Gamified book reader for busy people

Free Options
Turn reading into a fun habit with goal-setting, habit stacking, streaks, and AI-powered assistance. Start your reading adventure today! 🎉
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Books
 by
BookSlice
Fireberry
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Stripe
Telegram 4.7
Next.js
About this launch
BookSliceGamified book reader for busy people
BookSlice by
BookSlice
was hunted by
Walter Tay
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Books. Made by
Walter Tay
. Featured on June 15th, 2024.
BookSlice
is not rated yet. This is BookSlice's first launch.
