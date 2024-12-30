Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. BookRead
BookRead

BookRead

AI-powered E-Reader that makes reading effortless
BookRead is an AI-powered ebook reader app. Have ChatGPT right in your reading experience, absorb more of the book by taking self-tests, explore thousands of free books, track your reading through advanced analytics and much more.
Free Options
Launch tags:
eBook ReaderArtificial IntelligenceBooks

Meet the team

BookRead gallery image
BookRead gallery image
BookRead gallery image
BookRead gallery image
BookRead gallery image
BookRead gallery image
BookRead gallery image
BookRead gallery image
BookRead gallery image

Built with

About this launch
BookRead
BookRead
AI-powered E-Reader that makes reading effortless
84
Points
Point chart
7
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
BookRead by
BookRead
was hunted by
Shawn P
in eBook Reader, Artificial Intelligence, Books. Made by
Frank Chen
and
Michael Yoo
. Featured on January 24th, 2025.
BookRead
is not rated yet. This is BookRead's first launch.