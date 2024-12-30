Launches
BookRead
AI-powered E-Reader that makes reading effortless
Upvote 84
BookRead is an AI-powered ebook reader app. Have ChatGPT right in your reading experience, absorb more of the book by taking self-tests, explore thousands of free books, track your reading through advanced analytics and much more.
Free Options
Launch tags:
eBook Reader
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Books
About this launch
84
Points
7
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
BookRead by
was hunted by
Shawn P
in
eBook Reader
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
. Made by
Frank Chen
and
Michael Yoo
. Featured on January 24th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is BookRead's first launch.