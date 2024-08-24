Launches
Book2SocialFeed
Book2SocialFeed
Turn pdfs into social media-like posts
A pretty stupid project that turn PDF into readable chunks in social media post UI. If you are a reader with shorter attention span like me, it will be useful. It would means a lot to me if you upvote my first project lunch. 🕹️
Launched in
eBook Reader
Social Media
GitHub
Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readers
Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readers
Turn pdf into social media post UI in an instant
Book2SocialFeed by
Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readers
was hunted by
Thet Hmuu
in
eBook Reader
,
Social Media
,
GitHub
. Made by
Thet Hmuu
. Featured on August 25th, 2024.
Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readers
is not rated yet. This is Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readers's first launch.
