    Book2SocialFeed

    Book2SocialFeed

    Turn pdfs into social media-like posts

    Free
    A pretty stupid project that turn PDF into readable chunks in social media post UI. If you are a reader with shorter attention span like me, it will be useful. It would means a lot to me if you upvote my first project lunch. 🕹️
    Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readers
    Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readers
    Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readersTurn pdf into social media post UI in an instant
    Book2SocialFeed by
    Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readers
    was hunted by
    Thet Hmuu
    in eBook Reader, Social Media, GitHub. Made by
    Thet Hmuu
    . Featured on August 25th, 2024.
    Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readers
    is not rated yet. This is Book2SocialFeed - for lazy readers's first launch.
