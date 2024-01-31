Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
BoilerBay
BoilerBay
Launch your dream project 10x faster
Visit
Upvote 33
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The NextJS Starter Kit with everything you need to ship your product in days, not weeks. From idea to production 10x Faster.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
by
BoilerBay
About this launch
BoilerBay
Launch your dream project 10x faster
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
BoilerBay by
BoilerBay
was hunted by
Muhammad Taimoor Hassan
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
. Made by
Muhammad Taimoor Hassan
and
Salman Ur Rehman
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
BoilerBay
is not rated yet. This is BoilerBay's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report