Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Bocca
Bocca
A push-to-talk tool that transforms your audio into text
Visit
Upvote 60
Bocca transforms your voice into perfectly transcribed text in seconds, revolutionizing your workflow with an intuitive push-to-talk experience. Handled by AI.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Productivity
•
Developer Tools
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Shortcut AI Agents
Ad
Build and ship at lightning speed.
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Bocca
A push-to-talk tool that transforms your audio into text
Follow
60
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Bocca by
Bocca
was hunted by
Paul Marniquet
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Paul Marniquet
. Featured on May 7th, 2025.
Bocca
is not rated yet. This is Bocca's first launch.