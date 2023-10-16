Nuxt UI simplifies the creation of stunning and responsive web applications with its comprehensive collection of fully styled and customizable UI components designed for Nuxt.
This is the 2nd launch from Nuxt UI. View more
Open-source UI library built with Tailwind CSS
Nuxt UI v4
Launching today
Create beautiful, responsive & accessible web apps quickly with Vue or Nuxt. Nuxt UI is an open-source UI library of 100+ customizable components built with Tailwind CSS and Reka UI.
Launch tags:Open Source•Developer Tools
Launch Team
NuxtLabs, the makers of @Nuxt and @Nuxt Studio, recently released a free, extensive UI library with 110+ components, 12 templates, and a comprehensive Figma kit. All of this is available for free—made possible by their recent acquisition by @Vercel.
OSS ftw!