Fully styled and customizable components for Nuxt

Nuxt UI simplifies the creation of stunning and responsive web applications with its comprehensive collection of fully styled and customizable UI components designed for Nuxt.
Nuxt UI v4

Launching today
Open-source UI library built with Tailwind CSS
Create beautiful, responsive & accessible web apps quickly with Vue or Nuxt. Nuxt UI is an open-source UI library of 100+ customizable components built with Tailwind CSS and Reka UI.
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper Tools
fmerian
Hunter
NuxtLabs, the makers of @Nuxt and @Nuxt Studio, recently released a free, extensive UI library with 110+ components, 12 templates, and a comprehensive Figma kit. All of this is available for free—made possible by their recent acquisition by @Vercel.

OSS ftw!