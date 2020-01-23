  1. Home
  2.  → Bobby 3

Bobby 3

Keep track of your subscriptions

#2 Product of the DayToday
Friends! We are super excited to bring you the latest 3.0 release. It has a ton of neat little improvements and new features. Here are the best ones:
- New font
- Native dark mode!
- More providers and services
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Vince Schwidder
Vince Schwidder
Maker
Matte black everythinggggg!
Upvote (2)Share