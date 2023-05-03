Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Bloomberg - Market & Financial News
See Bloomberg - Market & Financial News’s 12 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
BloombergGPT
BloombergGPT
Bloomberg’s 50B parameter LLM, built for finance tasks
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Bloomberg is developing BloombergGPT, a large language model (LLM) specifically trained on a wide range of financial data to support a diverse set of natural language processing (NLP) tasks within the financial industry.
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Bloomberg - Market & Financial News
Drata
Ad
Automate compliance & risk management. Get 10% off.
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Bloomberg - Market & Financial News
Access to Market & Financial News
1
review
2
followers
Follow for updates
BloombergGPT by
Bloomberg - Market & Financial News
was hunted by
Natasha Nel
in
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Bloomberg - Market & Financial News
is rated
1/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 10th, 2015.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#54
Week rank
#161
Report