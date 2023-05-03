Products
This is the latest launch from Bloomberg - Market & Financial News
See Bloomberg - Market & Financial News’s 12 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → BloombergGPT
BloombergGPT

BloombergGPT

Bloomberg’s 50B parameter LLM, built for finance tasks

Payment Required
Embed
Bloomberg is developing BloombergGPT, a large language model (LLM) specifically trained on a wide range of financial data to support a diverse set of natural language processing (NLP) tasks within the financial industry.
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
Bloomberg - Market & Financial News
About this launch
Bloomberg - Market & Financial News
Bloomberg - Market & Financial NewsAccess to Market & Financial News
1review
2
followers
BloombergGPT by
Bloomberg - Market & Financial News
was hunted by
Natasha Nel
in Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Featured on May 3rd, 2023.
Bloomberg - Market & Financial News
is rated 1/5 by 1 user. It first launched on April 10th, 2015.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#54
Week rank
#161