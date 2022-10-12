Products
This is the latest launch from Blokada
See Blokada’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Blokada 6
Ranked #10 for today
Blokada 6
Adblocking in its most simple and effective form
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Blokada 6 is an Adblocker using a Cloud based DNS service to protect your privacy and block ads.
Using Blokada 6 means not having to worry about your battery usage, your device speed or your network speed.
Launched in
Ad Blockers
,
Privacy
,
VPN
by
Blokada
About this launch
Blokada
The best mobile ad blocker, free and open source
1
review
4
followers
Follow for updates
Blokada 6 by
Blokada
was hunted by
Reda Labdaoui
in
Ad Blockers
,
Privacy
,
VPN
. Made by
Reda Labdaoui
and
Johnny Bergström
. Featured on October 14th, 2022.
Blokada
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 18th, 2020.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#181
Report