Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Giovanni Hobbins
Maker
Hi there, PH! Gio here, Head of Product at Matcha. We created Blog Creator for Shopify because great ecommerce stores generate sustainable traffic with excellent content but many merchants just don't have the time to create content that converts. Shopify’s blogging editor lacks e-commerce first functionality--there’s no frictionless way to embed products, capture email addresses, optimize articles for search, social, and email, or intuitively/easily measure the impact of your blog on sales. The article creation experience itself is also lack-luster. Use Blog Creator to build your audience and grow your business with Matcha, the first CMS and blog creator built for ecommerce. • Rapidly create blog articles optimized for your ecommerce goals of driving traffic, sales, and email conversions. Publish instantly to your Shopify blog or schedule for future publication. • Segment your email list based on reader interest and embed beautifully formatted content previews into your targeted Mailchimp or Klaviyo Campaigns. • Schedule your content for distribution to your Facebook Business Page • Save time while consistently engaging your audience with instant publication from Matcha’s library of 12,000+ licensed articles from premium publishers. • Measure the impact of your blog content on traffic, revenue, and email generation to inform your content strategy across the full marketing funnel. Thanks for taking a look, and please let us know if you have any questions or feedback. We can’t wait to hear from you!
Upvote (12)Share
Hi everyone! I'll be live here all day to answer any questions you have about Matcha's Blog Creator for Shopify. Excited to hear from you all!
Upvote (6)Share
Very cool! Can't wait to try this out.
@emilia_jane Thanks, Emilia! Please let us know if you have any feedback as you explore the product. :)
Upvote (1)Share
This looks awesome!
@madison_eubanks Thanks for checking us out, Madison!
Upvote (1)Share
Stunningly beautiful.